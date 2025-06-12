The club's journey to the Austrian capital was more than just a sightseeing tour, as reported by the Monaco Tribune. It was a meticulously planned itinerary that blended high-level diplomatic engagements with immersive cultural experiences, ultimately leading to an unexpected historical revelation.

Diplomatic Overtures and Imperial Grandeur

The trip commenced with a notable diplomatic gathering. Club members had the distinct privilege of meeting Lorenzo Ravano, Monaco’s Ambassador to Germany and Austria, alongside honorary consuls from Germany, Austria, and Poland, who were in Vienna for a dedicated diplomatic working session. This initial high-profile meeting set an auspicious tone for the rest of their visit.

Beyond diplomacy, the cultural program offered an intimate glimpse into Vienna's imperial past. The group explored the sprawling Schönbrunn Palace, the former imperial summer residence, before enjoying exclusive access to the private Palace of the Princes of Liechtenstein. The Viennese experience culminated in a visit to the iconic Prater Ferris wheel and a truly exclusive night at the opera, where they witnessed a performance of Verdi’s "Il Trovatore" from the venerable Imperial box.

Christian Dorda, Honorary Consul of Monaco in Vienna, extended his hospitality by hosting a reception for the group at his chancellery, offering panoramic views of the Ring, Vienna's famous boulevard.

A Glimpse into Royal Commerce

The club's historical immersion continued with visits to former suppliers of the dual Habsburg monarchy, businesses still thriving and managed by the descendants of their original owners. This offered a unique perspective on the enduring legacy of imperial craftsmanship and commerce.

Members delved into the world of luxury fabrics at Jungmann & Neffe, admired exquisite creations at jeweller Köchert – renowned for crafting Empress Sissi’s iconic diamond stars – and explored the intricate artistry of Lobmeyr crystal workshops and the Jarosinski & Vaugoin silverware factory.

The Discovery of a Lifetime

The pinnacle of the trip occurred within the magnificent Hofburg library, a testament to the vision of Emperor Charles VI. It was here that a couple, both club members with a keen interest in Monegasque heritage, took the initiative to inquire about any documents related to Monaco within the vast imperial archives.

To their astonishment, their query led to the discovery of a unique and historically significant document. This artifact, preserved for centuries, contains a map of both Monaco and Nice. Crucially, it bears witness to the pivotal transfer of Monaco's protectorate from Spain to France and the signing of the 1641 Treaty of Péronne. This treaty was a landmark agreement that formalized the shift in Monaco's allegiance and had profound implications for its sovereignty and geopolitical standing.

Thanks to the couple's remarkable initiative and generosity, this invaluable historical treasure is now under the "protectorate" of the Club Allemand International de Monaco, ensuring its preservation and making it accessible for future study and appreciation. The discovery sheds new light on a crucial period in Monaco's history, further solidifying the strong historical ties between the Principality and wider European powers.

The Club Allemand International, with its 50-year history in the Principality, has not only fostered cultural exchange but has now played a direct role in enriching Monaco's historical narrative. This serendipitous discovery in Vienna underscores the hidden treasures that still lie within Europe's vast archives, waiting to be brought to light.

Club Allemand International Monaco