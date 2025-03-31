Rediscovered Turner on Offer in Vienna for 38 Million Euros

The Artziwna Gallery has rediscovered a lost painting by British Romantic painter Turner, which is the sister to his classic "Venice, seen from the Canale delle Giudecca, with the church of Santa Maria della Salute". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons,Gugerell, Public domain

The work shows an atmospheric view of Venice - “seen from the Canale della Giudecca, with the church of Santa Maria della Salute” - and is considered to be the first version of one of Turner's most famous paintings, which is now on display in London's Victoria & Albert Museum.

The version created around 1840 was in the possession of private collectors in Vienna for decades. Although the exact provenance of the painting is not fully documented in its early years, its provenance in Vienna can be traced from 1980 onwards. In 2005, the current owner acquired the approximately 60 x 90 cm oil painting from an Austrian private collector and later made it available for scientific research.

These investigations confirmed the authenticity of the workas reported by ORF. Art historians such as Franz Smola, curator at the Belvedere, and Katja Sterflinger from the Academy of Fine Arts Vienna accompanied the technical and art-historical classification. In a specially published study, they came to a clear conclusion: “All scientific studies prove that this can only be a painting by Turner.”

The owner deliberately decided against an auction and is now offering the work exclusively through the Artziwna Gallery - but so far without any concrete buyer interest. The gallery, located in the heart of Vienna in Herrengasse, is one of the city's most important art institutions with 700 square meters of exhibition space. Its focus is on post-war art, but with the Turner work it now has a highlight of Romanticism in its portfolio.

Turner, known for his atmospheric landscapes and cityscapes, painted Venice several times. The baroque church of Santa Maria della Salute was a recurring motif for him. The fact that the original first version of this iconic scene has now been discovered in Vienna is a minor sensation, not only for collectors but also for the international art world.

Galerie Artziwna