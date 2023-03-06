Minister Schallenberg Shows Solidarity for LDC Countries at Doha Conference
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg attended the Least Development Countries (LDC) in Doha. There, he expressed solidarity for the LDCs and reassured Austria’s support for the countries.
On March 5-6, 2023, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg attended LDC Conference in Doha. The conference discussed continued support for the current 46 LDCs, which face particularly significant challenges due to multiple crises. The Foreign Minister also used the conference to meet with representatives of the priority countries of Austrian development cooperation. In addition, he met with the Foreign Minister of Qatar and Austrians living abroad during the trip.
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg used the conference to exchange views with colleagues from priority countries of Austrian development cooperation as well as from other LCDs. Among them were the Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Olivia Rouamba, the Foreign Minister of Mali Abdoulaye Diop, the Foreign Minister of Yemen Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, and the Foreign Minister of Uganda Jeje Abubakhar Odongo. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg was able to congratulate the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering, on a major achievement. Bhutan, a priority country of Austrian development cooperation, will leave LDC status this year due to its positive development. The Foreign Minister assured all interlocutors of Austria's continued support.
During the trip to Doha, the Foreign Minister also met with his Qatari counterpart. In addition to bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic sphere, the exchange focused on the regional security situation.
The LDC Conference takes place every five years and focuses on those countries that are in particular need of help from the international community to reduce poverty and realize their potential. In particular, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying slow economic recovery, coupled with the climate crisis, has made the situation more difficult in recent years. International efforts to counter these trends are set out in the "Doha Action Plan." The EU actively contributed many proposals to the negotiations on the action plan, which was adopted in the previous year.