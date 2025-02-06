Minister and Chancellor Schallenberg Met with his Luxembourgian Counterpart

Austrian Chancellor and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg met with Luxembourg’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel in Vienna for a bilateral working discussion. The meeting addressed key foreign policy topics, including the crises around Europe, cooperation with the new U.S. administration, EU enlargement, and measures to manage illegal migration.

The visit coincided with Luxembourg’s presentation of its program for the chairmanship of the Council of Europe in the OSCE. Both officials emphasized the significance of a rule-based international order and adherence to international law, especially in relation to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Russia’s actions in Ukraine. “We share a commitment to a rule-based international order. The more complex the geopolitical landscape becomes, the more important dialogue is. We must avoid isolating ourselves and only engaging with like-minded parties,” stated Chancellor Schallenberg, wishing his counterpart success in the chairmanship.

The ministers also discussed current European matters, such as EU enlargement and addressing illegal migration. They highlighted the importance of integrating Western Balkan states into the EU, considering it a matter of security for European citizens. Schallenberg mentioned that since 2015, Austria has had one of the highest numbers of asylum applications per capita in continental Europe and noted the need to address weaknesses in the Schengen system while acknowledging its importance.

Additionally, they talked about relations with the new U.S. administration and the potential introduction of U.S. tariffs on EU goods. “In a trade conflict, all parties could face negative consequences, with other global players potentially benefiting. The U.S. is a key trading partner for us, and the same applies in reverse. However, the European Union is ready to protect its interests if required,” Schallenberg concluded.

