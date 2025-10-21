Meet Portugal's New Top Representative in Vienna, Jorge Manuel da Silva Lopes

The diplomatic stage in Vienna has a new high-ranking player: Jorge Manuel da Silva Lopes, Portugal's new Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Vienna), has presented his credentials to Ghada Waly, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV). Silva Lopes also holds the position of Portuguese Ambassador to Austria, bringing an impressive and diverse diplomatic career to his new role. Most recently, he was Head of State Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from November 2022 and, from 2021, Special Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for World Youth Day Lisbon 2023. From 2020 to 2021, he served as Executive Director of the North-South Centre of the Council of Europe.

A particular highlight of his career was his time as Ambassador to Croatia from 2016 to 2020, where he worked intensively to strengthen bilateral relations. In an interview in May 2018, he emphasized the deep-rooted cultural ties, in particular the growing importance of the Portuguese language at Croatian universities. He highlighted the fact that over 90 Portuguese-speaking authors have been translated into Croatian. He also saw potential for improvement in economic terms. He stressed the need for cooperation between organizations such as AICEP (Portuguese Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade) and the Croatian Chamber of Commerce (Report on Croatian Days, May 5, 2018).

His other important functions included coordinating the Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) summit in 2008 and coordinating the first EU-Brazil summit, the EU-Russia summit, and the second EU-Africa summit in 2007. Early in his career, he served as diplomatic advisor to the Prime Minister of Portugal in 1990/1991 and 1999.

When asked about the challenges of diplomacy today, Silva Lopes described the role of a diplomat as a “mission” and a “full-time job” that requires constant attention and adaptation. He cited maintaining unity as the greatest challenge for Europe, true to the motto: “United we stand strong.” Mr. Silva Lopes completed his studies in law and Political Science at the University of Lisbon. He is fluent in English, French, Spanish, and his native language, Portuguese. He has been honored with numerous national and international awards for his service, including the Grand Cross of the Order of Infante Dom Henrique (Portugal), Commander of the Order of Dannebrog (Denmark), and Knight of the Legion of Honor (France). He is the father of two children.

More information about Ambassador Jorge Manuel da Silva Lopes:

Year Position / Role Institution / Location 2022 Head of State Protocol Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2021 Special Representative for the World Youth Day Lisbon 2023 Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2020 Executive Director for the North-South Centre Council of Europe 2016 Ambassador Croatia 2012 Deputy Head of State Protocol Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2008 Minister-Counsellor/Deputy Head of Mission Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands 2007-2008 Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Embassy in The Hague, Netherlands 2008 Coordinator of the Summit of the Community of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) 2007 Coordinator of the first European Union (EU)-Brazil Summit, the EU-Russia Summit, and the second EU-Africa Summit 2006 European Correspondent/Head of the European Union Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) Department Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2005 Head of the Asia and Oceania Department Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2004 Director of the Ceremonial and State and Official Visits Department at State Protocol Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2000 Deputy Head of Mission and Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark 1995 Counsellor Embassy in Paris, France 1990-1991 Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Portugal

