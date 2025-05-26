Meet Khadra Ahmed Dualeh, Somalia's New Ambassador in Vienna

Somalia's Ambassador to Switzerland and Austria submitted her credentials to the UNOV Director-General, reiterating her dedication to enhancing collaboration. / Picture: © WTO/ Cuika Foto / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The presentation of her accreditation not only marks a formal step in diplomatic protocol but also signals Somalia's desire for more intensive multilateral cooperation and greater involvement in international forums. Dualeh's appointment comes at a time of growing geopolitical challenges when developing countries like Somalia are increasingly looking for partnership support in their reconstruction and securing long-term stability.

Extensive experience in government and education

Ambassador Dualeh has an impressive career in governmental, multilateral, and academic contexts. In the Somali government, she served as Minister of Trade and Industry, among other positions. Before that, she held key positions in the Ministries of Planning and International Cooperation, Interior and Federal Affairs, and Foreign Affairs. Her activities included political coordination as well as economic reforms and institutional capacity building.

In addition to her political experience, she also has a strong academic profile. She headed the Office of Professional Development at Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, where she was involved in promoting young leaders in the region. She holds a Master of Arts in International Education from New York University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Buffalo State University. Her working languages are Arabic and English.

Commitment at the multilateral level

In her speech at the presentation of the credentials, Dualeh emphasized the central role of the United Nations in helping the Somali state to rebuild after decades of conflict. She emphasized that Somalia is particularly interested in deepening cooperation with the UN institutions in Vienna - for example in the areas of rule of law, the fight against drugs and crime, sustainable development, nuclear safety and technical cooperation.

“The UN in Vienna is a key partner for our national agenda - from institutional building to economic development and peacebuilding,” Dualeh explained. “Somalia is ready to work constructively with all multilateral partners to address global challenges together.”

Director-General Ghada Waly warmly welcomed the new ambassador and recognized Somalia's commitment to progress and stability despite ongoing structural and security challenges. She reiterated the UN's support for projects in Somalia within the framework of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and emphasized the importance of regional integration and inclusion.

Already accredited in Switzerland

Dualeh had already completed her accreditation in Switzerland. In Bern, she presented her credentials to the President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter, and spoke out in favor of intensifying bilateral relations. The focus was on economic cooperation, sustainable development cooperation, and diplomatic dialog.

Somalia and Switzerland can look back on a long-standing, respectful partnership, which is increasingly being strengthened through concrete projects in areas such as trade, healthcare and migration. In this context, Dualeh emphasized that she wanted to pursue an active, visible diplomatic course in both countries - Austria and Switzerland.

Symbol of a new foreign policy course

The appointment of Khadra Ahmed Dualeh is part of a larger foreign policy initiative by the Somali government aimed at repositioning the country in a multilateral context. The active participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos 2025, where Dualeh organized the participation of the Somali President, was a first step in this direction.

With her extensive background in administration, education, and international cooperation, Dualeh embodies a new style of diplomacy: technically sound, pragmatically oriented, and open to sustainable partnerships.

Position Organization / Institution Location Period Professional Experience Ambassador / Permanent Representative Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia Geneva, Switzerland / Vienna, Austria May 2024 – Present Independent Consultant Self-employed Somalia Jan. 2018 – May 2024 Minister of Commerce and Industry Federal Government of Somalia Somalia Feb. 2017 – Jan. 2018 Director General & Senior Advisor Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation Mogadishu, Somalia 2015 – Mar. 2017 Senior Advisor to the Minister Ministry of Interior and Federal Affairs Mogadishu, Somalia 2014 – 2015 Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy PM Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mogadishu, Somalia Feb. 2013 – 2014 Director, Office of Professional Development Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar Doha, Qatar Jul. 2005 – Jul. 2012 Program Director The University of Arizona Tucson, Arizona, USA Jul. 2002 – Jul. 2005 Academic Advisor Embassy of the State of Qatar Washington, D.C., USA Oct. 1997 – Oct. 2000 Project Coordinator / Research Fellow New York University New York City, USA Sept. 1992 – Sept. 1995 Program Officer The Bishop Desmond Tutu Scholarship Fund New York, NY, USA Feb. 1991 – Aug. 1992 Assistant to the President The Synergos Institute New York, NY, USA Jan. 1990 – Feb. 1991 Education M.A. in International Education New York University New York, NY, USA — B.Sc. in Business Studies and Office Administration Buffalo State University (SUNY) Buffalo, NY, USA — Languages Fluent in Arabic and English

UNIS United Nations Information Service

MFA of Somalia