Meet Austria's Minister of Education Iris Eliisa Rauskala

Published: 7 hours ago; 08:08 · (Vindobona)

Iris Eliisa Rauskala (41) is an Austrian economist and civil servant. She was appointed Federal Minister for Education, Science and Research in the Austrian Federal Government Bierlein. She grew up almost five years in Finland and then in Upper Austria. After her appointment she outed herself in interviews with the media as an openly lesbian woman.

Iris Rauskala: Her appointment and inauguration took place on June 3, 2019 (Picture with President Van der Bellen). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBF

Rauskala is the daughter of a Finnish scientist and an Upper Austrian civil servant. She grew up almost five years in Finland and then in Upper Austria.

She studied International Economics at the University of Innsbruck and received her doctorate in 2006.

Rauskala completed basic training for the Federal Service in the Ministry of Economics and Labour.

She was a research assistant and lecturer at the University of Innsbruck and at the European Academy in Bolzano.

She also worked as a Public Management Consultant at the Institute for Administrative Management in Innsbruck.

From August 2007 she was employed as a consultant at the Federal Ministry of Economics and Labour.

From 2009 to July 2011 she was speaker of three Austrian People's Party Ministers of Science: Johannes Hahn, Beatrix Karl and Karlheinz Töchterle.

From November 2011 to April 2015, she headed the Public Financial Management department at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences.

In 2015 she was appointed Head of the Section for Budget, Human Resources, Internal Audit and Scientific Communication.

In July 2018 Rauskala was appointed Head of the Presidential Section of the BMBWF - Ministry of Education - Bundesministerium für Bildung Wissenschaft und Forschung.

After her appointment as Federal Minister in June 2019, Rauskala outed herself in interviews with the media as an openly lesbian woman.

Profile of Iris Eliisa Rauskala at the Ministry's website: https://bmbwf.gv.at/das-ministerium/die-bundesministerin/

