Marina Tower: Completion of the Highest Residential Tower in Vienna
The highest residential tower in Vienna with 140 meters and 41 floors is successfully completed in these days.
The Marina Tower, with over 44,850 m² of floor space, directly on the Danube, was completed after more than three years of construction.
The total of 511 apartments (424 condominiums in the "High Rise" section and 87 rental apartments in the "Low Rise" section) will now be handed over to their future users.
According to the developer, more than 90 percent of all units had already been sold by the time construction was completed.
The remaining units offer a choice of 3-6 room apartments ranging from 68 to 295 sqm with exclusive views of the Danube or the city.
"By completing Marina Tower, we are able to conclude the first of a whole series of remarkable large-scale projects that we are currently realizing," says Andreas Holler, Managing Director of Marina Tower Holding.
"There is clearly a need for exceptional residential offerings in Vienna. It has paid off to break new ground and this courage has been rewarded with excellent marketing success. This strengthens us in our strategy, in which innovation is extremely important."
David Hofmann, also Managing Director of Marina Tower Holding, underlines the importance of the tower for urban development "The locations along the Danube, especially near the Prater leisure area, with subway connections to the city center, offer the best conditions for high-quality residential developments."
With the Marina Tower, a new landmark is thus emerging on Vienna's waterfront, which creates added social value with its positioning, Hofmann emphasizes.
The Marina Tower, located in the immediate vicinity of the U2 "Donaumarina" station, built by Buwog together with IES Immobilien, is currently one of Vienna's most innovative and unique urban development projects.
In the base of the building, a generous business zone for gastronomy, local suppliers, pharmacies, tobacconists etc. extends over three floors.
There will also be a medical center and a kindergarten. Other amenities such as a fitness center in the building, concierge service and the possibility for car and bike sharing are planned.
Especially living on the water with an unobstructed view over the Danube in combination with the immediate proximity to the Prater area and quick access to the city center form the uniqueness of this innovative project.
The Marina Deck and the overlapping of the Handelskai, as well as the ÖBB railroad line, open up the right bank of the Danube. The structure extends as a large-scale connection over the Handelskai and connects Wehlistraße directly with the right bank of the Danube. As a result, the attractive open and adventure spaces can be used by Marina Tower residents as well as the general public.
The location has extremely attractive transport links with the U2 "Donaumarina" station. In addition, bus lines 77A, 79A and 79B run in the direction of Rennweg and Kaiserebersdorf, as well as directly to the heart of the Prater, the Lusthaus. Likewise, the direct connection to the A23 freeway can be reached in a few minutes.
In addition to the Prater, Danube and Danube Island, there are also many sports facilities in the vicinity (Sport & Fun Halle Leopoldstadt, tennis courts of various sports clubs and the stadium pool), as well as shopping opportunities the stadium shopping center with many stores.