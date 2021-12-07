Sponsored Content
New 153-Meter Luxury Tower V22 in Vienna to be Completed by 2025
Lifestyle & Travel › Luxury Goods ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 16:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Construction is currently underway on a new 153-meter luxury tower in Vienna's 22nd district. The project, known as VIENNA TWENTYTWO or V22, is expected to be fully complete by 2025. Learn more about one of Vienna's largest urban development projects and see what it is expected to look like upon completion.
Visualization of VIENNA TWENTYTWO / Picture: © Austrian Real Estate / SIGNA / VIENNA TWENTYTWO / K18
A new quarter known as VIENNA TWENTYTWO, with a broad mix of uses and first-class infrastructure, is being built in the immediate vicinity of the Donau Zentrum (Danube Center).
The heart of the six-part project is the mixed-use tower with a height of 153 m and a residential high-rise with a height of 110 m and around 650 rental and owner-occupied apartments with loggias. The 153 m building will be one of the tallest in Austria. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More