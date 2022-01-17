Sponsored Content
Demand for Luxury Real Estate in Austria Increased by 12 Percent Due to the Corona Situation
Lifestyle & Travel › Luxury Goods ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:06 ♦ (Vindobona)
Luxury real estate demand increased by 12 percent in Austria in 2021, according to the Engel & Völkers Group. Read more about the luxury real estate trends in Austria and around the world.
CEO of the Engel & Völkers Group Sven Odia: "The significant rise in international demand in the premium segment reflects the stability of the market." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Rackstorrocky, CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
According to the Engel & Völkers Group, demand for luxury real estate in Austria increased in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Engel & Völkers showed a strong performance in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), increasing revenues by 12 percent to approximately 310 million euros. …
