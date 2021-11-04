Alexander Maculan Receives Russian Order of Friendship

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

Alexander Maculan, CEO of TAMAK Holding AG, was awarded the Russian Order of Friendship by Ambassador Dmitrij Ljubinskij at a recent meeting of the Austro-Russian Business Council at the Austrian Chamber of Commerce. Read about Maculan and why he was given this honor.

Ambassador of Russia to Austria Dmitrij Ljubinskij awarded the Russian Order of Friendship to Austrian entrepreneur Alexander Maculan. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The 13th meeting of the Austro-Russian Business Council, chaired by Vladimir Artyakov (Rostec) and Helmut List (AVL), recently took place in Vienna in the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ).

During the meeting of the Business Council, Ambassador of Russia to Austria Dmitrij Ljubinskij presented the Austrian entrepreneur, CEO of TAMAK Holding AG Alexander Maculan, with the Russian Order of Friendship. …

