Alexander Maculan Receives Russian Order of Friendship

The 13th meeting of the Austro-Russian Business Council, chaired by Vladimir Artyakov (Rostec) and Helmut List (AVL), recently took place in Vienna in the Austrian Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ).

During the meeting of the Business Council, Ambassador of Russia to Austria Dmitrij Ljubinskij presented the Austrian entrepreneur, CEO of TAMAK Holding AG Alexander Maculan, with the Russian Order of Friendship. …