Malta and Austria Demand Peace for Libya

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

At a bilateral meeting between the Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Malta, both politicians spoke out in favor of increased support for the Libyan population that has long suffered from the hostile situation in the North African country.

The Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo (right) invited his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg (left) for a working meeting to Valetta. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

One year after the visit of the Maltese Foreign Minister to Vienna, Schallenberg returned the favor and met his counterpart Evarist Bartolo in the Maltese capital Valletta. In addition, Schallenberg also had the opportunity to exchange views with …

Nina Gregori, Migration, Malta, Libya, Green Passport, Evarist Bartolo, EASO European Asylum Support Office, COVID-19, Coronavirus, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Asylum, Alexander Schallenberg, Robert Abela
