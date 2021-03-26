Sponsored Content
Libya's Foreign Minister Holds Talk with Schallenberg
Yesterday; 15:00
The Foreign Minister of Libya's transitional government, Najla El Mangoush, had a telephone conversation with Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg. In the talk, Libya's Foreign Minister expressed her optimism for the future developments in Libya, while Schallenberg assured her of the EU's continued support for the country.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has held talks with Libya's Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
A few days after the swearing-in of Libya's transitional government, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg had the chance to hold a first telephone conversation with the new Foreign Minister Najla El Mangoush.
"The current developments in Libya are a glimmer of hope. As Austria and as the EU, it is in our urgent interest that this glimmer of hope is not immediately extinguished," said Austria's Foreign Minister. …
