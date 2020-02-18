Sponsored Content
Austria's Blockade of the Libya Mission "Sophia"
Organizations › Other ♦ Published: Yesterday; 08:10 ♦ (Vindobona)
The EU foreign ministers have reached a basic consensus for a military mission to monitor the UN arms embargo on Libya. The EU naval operation "Sophia" in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, however, will be terminated, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said in a statement after the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.
Schallenberg: "The EU Mission Sophia is now history. We have agreed on a new military mission in Libya". Picture: Operation SOPHIA - Flagship Giuseppe Garibaldi / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / PHAN JOSHU KINTER, USN / Public Domain
The discussions of the 27 EU Foreign Ministers in the European Union - FAC Foreign Affairs Council focused on the latest developments in Libya and concrete possibilities for monitoring the UN arms embargo.
A new military mission with a clear focus on monitoring the arms embargo was agreed upon:
A new military mission with a clear focus on monitoring the arms embargo was agreed upon:
