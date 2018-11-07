Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to Austria: H.E. Ms. Natasha Meli Daudey

Published: Yesterday; 13:46 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to Austria, H.E. Ms. Natasha Meli Daudey presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg. She is also the Permanent Representative of Malta to the Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe, to the United Nations and to the International Organisations based in Vienna.

Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to Austria: H.E. Ms. Natasha Meli Daudey / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / /Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF

On November 6, 2018, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to Austria, H.E. Ms. Natasha Meli Daudey, to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of her letter of accreditation.

