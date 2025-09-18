Low-Cost Airlines Retreat from Vienna: Are Higher Prices and Location Disadvantages Looming?

Both Wizz Air and Ryanair criticize the high operating costs at Vienna Airport. Of particular concern is the flight tax of €12 per passenger, which goes to the Austrian government. These taxes are particularly significant for low-cost airlines, which operate with extremely low ticket prices. Mathias Jakobi from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) cites a study according to which flight fees in Austria have risen by 80 percent since 2019 (IATA recommendations for action for the Austrian government, 2025). Sweden abolished its flight ticket tax in July 2025 for this reason.

This debate over costs has prompted a response from Vienna Airport leadership. Airport CEO Julian Jäger described the withdrawal as “not welcome,” but also as “not a disaster.” He emphasized that the airport is reducing fees for 2026 by almost five percent, which is a “good start,” according to aviation expert Kurt Hofmann. However, Jäger criticizes the high inflation in Austria, which he says makes the country less competitive overall. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary also stated that only German airports are more expensive.

Relief at the airport, concern in tourism

On the airport side, despite the departures, Vienna Airport is relaxed. With a record year in 2025 and an expected 32 million passengers, possible passenger declines in 2026 are manageable. Jäger announced plans to convince other airlines to use the capacity that is now becoming available. AUA has already announced two additional aircraft. Aviation expert Kurt Hofmann continues to view the offering in Vienna as very high and points out that Ryanair still has 16 aircraft stationed in the Austrian capital.

By contrast, the situation is different in tourism. Walter Veit, president of the Austrian Hotel Association, expresses concern: “Every lost connection hurts domestic tourism,” as guests from all over the world are needed. Patrizia Weinberger of TUI Austria warns that price-conscious passengers could now switch to alternative airports in the region and that a decline in flight offerings will be noticeable.

Competition and passenger rights under criticism

According to industry experts, the withdrawal of low-cost airlines could lead to rising ticket prices as competitive pressure decreases. The IATA study highlights that air traffic in Austria has slipped from 34th to 38th place in the global connectivity ranking between 2014 and 2024. IATA is calling for a comprehensive reform of aviation policy to strengthen competitiveness.

In addition to reducing government levies and costs, IATA is also calling for a reform of the Air Passenger Rights Regulation (EC) 261/2004. It argues that this regulation is outdated and leads to compensation payments that are beyond the control of airlines. IATA proposes raising the thresholds for compensation to allow greater flexibility in the operation of delayed flights.

Whether the air ticket tax will be abolished remains questionable, as reported by ORF. The responsible Minister of Transport, Peter Hanke (SPÖ), has already rejected the demands, while the Ministry of Transport has announced that it will “intensively examine” the issue.

Vienna International Airport

WizzAir

IATA