Kosovo's Challenges and Progress under Prime Minister Albin Kurti

Kosovo has made considerable progress since it declared independence in 2008 but still faces significant challenges, particularly in its relations with Serbia. Head of government Albin Kurti, who was a guest at a recent panel discussion, took a detailed look at his country's situation. He spoke about developments in the Kosovan economy, social policy, education, and the fight against corruption. Particularly noteworthy are the growth rates of 10.7% in 2021 and 5.2% in 2022, as well as initiatives to promote jobs and social justice.

Kosovo in a complex geopolitical environment

Kurti emphasized that Kosovo is operating in a difficult geopolitical environment, exacerbated by Russia's attack on Ukraine and Serbia's increased military presence in the region. He sees the need for Kosovo to remain democratic and sovereign and relies on the support of international partners.

In terms of defending democracy, Kurti emphasized the importance of a strong middle class and awareness of class differences. He distinguished between negative chauvinistic nationalism and nationalism that aims at the liberation of a nation.

Tensions with Serbia

Relations with Serbia remain tense. Kurti accuses Serbia of being behind violent attacks on Kosovar police officers, as reported by Vindobona.org. He stressed his willingness to accept an EU statute for the Serbian community association and to push for the normalization of relations with Serbia, but only under certain conditions, such as EU candidate status for Kosovo.

Kosovo has applied for EU membership, but the conflict with Serbia is an obstacle. Kurti accuses Serbia of wanting to return to the 1990s and accuses it of destabilizing the situation. Despite the presence of NATO troops, he still sees the danger of Serbian aggression.

Russia's influence and the future

Kurti also commented on Russia's role in the region, in particular Putin's alleged obsession with Kosovo. He warned of a hybrid war by Russia in south-eastern Europe and criticized Serbia's tactics in the negotiations.

Kosovo is at a critical juncture. While the country has made considerable progress under Kurti's leadership, challenges remain, particularly about Serbia and the geopolitical tensions in the region. Kurti's efforts to secure a stable and democratic future for Kosovo are crucial in an international context.

