OSCE Chairman Urges De-escalation and Emphasizes Youth Engagement During Visit to Kosovo and Serbia
The Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Bujar Osmani, recently concluded a productive one-day visit to Kosovo. Chairman Osmani also visited Serbia's capital Belgrade a day earlier. During his visits, he engaged in high-level meetings with key political figures.
During his visit, he engaged in high-level meetings with key political figures, including President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz.
Good mtg with @gervallaschwarz. As @OSCECiO I appreciate the partnership @OSCEKosovo enjoys with institutions & emphasized our commitment to work closely with all @OSCE partners to provide the best possible support. pic.twitter.com/kq9n9T8oS8— Bujar Osmani (@Bujar_O) May 26, 2023
A central focus of Chairman Osmani's discussions revolved around recent developments and the security situation in the north of Kosovo. As Vindobona.org reported, following violent protests in northern Kosovo, NATO is reinforcing the international protection force KFOR. The situation has been exacerbated by the violent protests and in the context of the Russian war against Ukraine, de-escalation is more important than ever in Kosovo.
Recognizing the need for de-escalation and the defusing of tensions, Osmani called for a reduction in the prevailing tensions to create an environment conducive to the political process of the EU-facilitated Dialogue. Chairman Osmani reiterated the OSCE's commitment to supporting the implementation of agreements reached within the Dialogue, emphasizing the importance of fostering peace and stability in the region.
Supporting Ongoing Reforms and Youth Engagement
During his visit to the OSCE Mission, Chairman Osmani was briefed on the Mission's efforts to support ongoing reforms aimed at promoting human and community rights, strengthening the rule of law, and enhancing public safety. Notably, he recognized the Mission's credibility and trust among the people and institutions of Kosovo, underscoring their pivotal role in preserving peace and stability.
Congratulations to @OSCEKosovo on the 2023 #OSCE #Youth Academy. Delighted to connect with active & engaged participants – empowering young people through inclusive dialogue is a priority of #OSCE2023 @OSCECIO #ItsAboutPeople pic.twitter.com/EZlYx2OoZ4— Bujar Osmani (@Bujar_O) May 26, 2023
One of the highlights of Chairman Osmani's visit was his interaction with the Kosovo Academy for Public Safety, where he joined Prime Minister Kurti in meeting police cadets from diverse communities. Witnessing firsthand the impactful work of the Academy in training the next generation of police officers, Chairman Osmani emphasized the importance of a diverse police force, highlighting the benefits it brings to all communities.
Chairman Osmani also participated in discussions with participants of the OSCE Youth Academy, a flagship project of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo. He praised this successful model for engaging young people in decision-making processes and fostering inclusive societies, noting its potential for replication in other regions. Stressing the critical role of the young generation in building peace, Chairman Osmani affirmed his commitment to amplifying young people's voices in shaping their future.
The visit of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani to Kosovo provided an opportunity to address pressing issues such as tensions and security in the north of the country. Additionally, his visit highlighted the crucial role of the OSCE Mission in supporting ongoing reforms and fostering peace and stability. The Chairman's engagement with the Kosovo Academy for Public Safety and the OSCE Youth Academy demonstrated his dedication to promoting inclusive societies and empowering the younger generation as catalysts for positive change. With a firm commitment to amplifying young voices, Chairman Osmani affirmed his readiness to contribute to a brighter future for the region.
Engaging Civil Society and Youth Initiatives in Serbia
During his visit to Bujanovac, Chairman Osmani participated in a roundtable discussion with civil society groups, focusing on youth and security issues in the multi-ethnic municipalities of south Serbia. He expressed his support for the voices of young people and youth initiatives that foster dialogue and solidarity among younger generations. Recognizing the significant impact of these efforts on people's lives, Chairman Osmani emphasized their role in building a more sustainable, secure, and stable region.
During his visit, Chairman Osmani engaged in high-level meetings with Serbian key government officials, including Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić, and various representatives from the Parliament and civil society. The discussions focused on Serbia's progress in key reform areas, regional cooperation, and the OSCE's commitment to supporting the country and the wider region in addressing common challenges.
Chairman Osmani highlighted the common challenges faced by South-Eastern Europe, including reconciliation, trust-building, the fight against corruption, and climate change. Recognizing these priorities, he reaffirmed the OSCE's strong commitment to its partnership with Serbia and its dedication to cooperating in key reform areas. Chairman Osmani emphasized the importance of addressing these challenges collectively to build a better future for the region.
Chairman Osmani held productive discussions with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Vladimir Orlić, regarding the Parliament's work on youth engagement, ethics, gender equality, and environmental issues. These discussions underlined the importance of inclusive policies and social cohesion in improving societies. Additionally, Chairman Osmani explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Serbia and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in further advancing key reform agendas.
In a joint meeting with key stakeholders, including the Minister of Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue, the acting director of the Coordination Body for the Municipalities of Preševo, Bujanovac, and Medveđa, and representatives from the Macedonian National Minority Council, Chairman Osmani discussed Serbia's efforts and the support provided by the OSCE Mission to Serbia in the field of human and minority rights. The development of the National Strategy for Human Rights was a particular focus of the discussion, highlighting the commitment to protecting rights and promoting social cohesion in Serbia.
Chairman Osmani met with the Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia, Jan Braathu, and Mission staff, where they discussed the Mission's achievements and ongoing projects. The Chairman also had the opportunity to meet with women and national minority police officers who received training from the Mission as part of its efforts to support the Women Police Officer's Network and Vocational Police Association. This recognition of the Mission's impactful work emphasized the importance of gender equality, diversity, and inclusion in law enforcement agencies.