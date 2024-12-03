Jewish Museum Vienna Kicks Off Anniversary Year with Gala in New York

Daniela Schmid, curator of the Jewish Museum Vienna, presented the concept of the upcoming anniversary exhibition at the gala at Christie's New York. / Picture: © © Christie’s

The gala, held in an atmospheric setting, was not only a celebration of cultural heritage but also an impressive sign of international recognition for the work of the Jewish Museum Vienna. This evening, the special connection between Vienna and New York was impressively emphasized.

Remembrance and responsibility: the historical context

Marc Porter, Chairman of Christie's Americas, opened the event and recalled the significance of November 9th, commemorating the pogrom night of 1938. This day is both a reminder and a commitment to a culture of remembrance. In his speech, Porter emphasized: “November 9 reminds us that the history of the Jewish Museum Vienna not only preserves cultural heritage but also plays a central role in the fight against forgetting.”

Barbara Staudinger, Director of the Jewish Museum Vienna, emphasized the role of the museum as a living memorial: “Our museum is a space for encounters, where told and untold stories find their place and inspire reflection. It is our task to build bridges between the past and the present.”

The speech by Eric Huebscher, President of the U.S. Friends of the Jewish Museum Vienna, who described his father's escape from Vienna in 1938, was particularly moving. “Despite all the injustice he experienced, my father always said: 'Vienna is my home and no one can take that away from me'. This attitude motivates me to get involved with the Jewish Museum Vienna,” explained Huebscher, emphasizing the importance of transatlantic cooperation.

Culinary and artistic bridges between Vienna and New York

A highlight of the evening was culinary offering, which included classic Viennese specialties such as Wiener Schnitzel and specially delivered Sacher cake cubes. These not only delighted the palate but also brought the guests in New York closer to a piece of Viennese tradition. The perfect coordination of the menu emphasized the connection between the two cities and gave the evening an authentic touch.

Another highlight was the presentation of a piece of music and an artistic video, which was created in collaboration with students from the art class of the Gymnasium Am Augarten in Vienna. Made possible by the generous support of the Leon Fischer Trust, the heirs of Fritz Grünbaum, this project created an artistic bridge between Vienna and New York. It reflected the international orientation of the museum and showed how art and education can connect across generations.

Anniversary exhibition 2025: Reflection on God and art

Daniela Schmid, curator of the Jewish Museum Vienna, provided a glimpse into the future. She presented the plans for the anniversary exhibition, which will open on April 1, 2025. The focus is on fundamental questions about God in Judaism, which will be illuminated by an innovative combination of historical ritual objects and modern and contemporary art.

“We aim to create dialogs - not only between different art forms but also between generations and cultures,” explained Schmid. The exhibition will present historical treasures from the collection of the world's first Jewish museum, which was founded in Vienna in 1895, and place them in a contemporary context.

Prominent guests and international recognition

Among the invited guests were numerous prominent personalities from the worlds of art and culture, including Geza and Elizabeth von Habsburg, Daniella Luxembourg, James S. Snyder, Thaddaeus Ropac, and Barbara Kirshenblatt-Gimblett. High-ranking diplomatic representatives were also present, including Helena Steinhäusl, Consul General in New York, and Susanne Keppler-Schlesinger, Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum.

This high-caliber guest list underscores the international significance of the Jewish Museum Vienna as a leading institution for Jewish history and culture in Europe. It was an evening that not only paid tribute to the past but also celebrated the museum's role as a bridge-builder between nations and cultures.

Digitization of the collection: a milestone for the future

In the run-up to the Gala, the Jewish Museum Vienna has taken a significant step towards digitization: for the first time, 3,000 objects from the museum's collection, including photographs and documents, have been made accessible online. This step enables a global audience to access the museum's unique treasures and offers an insight into the diversity of Jewish culture and history.

“By digitizing our collection, we are opening up our museum to the world and creating new opportunities for research and education,” explained Barbara Staudinger.

A space for encounters and dialog

The Jewish Museum Vienna is much more than a place of remembrance. With its unique collection and innovative programs, it connects past and present and promotes an understanding of Jewish life and heritage. The anniversary year 2025 will be a milestone in the history of the museum, which continues to serve as a living memorial and forum for intercultural dialog.

The gala in New York not only marked the start of this special year but also sent a strong signal for transatlantic cooperation and the universal importance of a culture of remembrance. The Jewish Museum Vienna shows once again that it is not only a guardian of history, but also a driving force for the future.

