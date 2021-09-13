Sponsored Content
Jewish Museum Vienna: Barbara Staudinger to Succeed Danielle Spera After 12 Years
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:47 ♦ (Vindobona)
Dr. Barbara Staudinger has been unanimously selected to succeed Dr. Danielle Spera as the managing director of the Jewish Museum Vienna. Dr. Spera has served as the director of the museum since 2010, and her contract will expire in June 2022. Read more about Dr. Staudinger and some of the responses to her selection.
Dr. Barabara Staudinger, the new director of the Jewish Museum Vienna. / Picture: © Wien Holding / Anderwald + Grond
Earlier this year, Wien Holding launched the tender for the management of the Jewish Museum Vienna because the contract of the current managing director, Dr. Danielle Spera, expires in June 2022. Dr. Spera has served as managing director for 12 years, making her one of the longest-serving directors of the museum. …
