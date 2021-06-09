Jewish Museum Vienna Follows Path of Digitalization

The Jewish Museum Vienna has launched its new website, which will provide visitors with a clear and concise overview of the museum and its activities. According to Director Spera, this is part of the comprehensive digitalization strategy of the museum.

The Jewish Museum Vienna has exhibitions at two locations in Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

The Jewish Museum Vienna has a new website. The new website was designed to improve user-friendliness, greater clarity and reprogramming that ensures accessibility. …

