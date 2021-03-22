Jewish Museum Vienna Acquires Hedy Lamarr Archive
Published: March 22, 2021
The Jewish Museum Vienna has successfully acquired the estate of Vienna-born Hollywood actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr. The archive includes photographs, personal letters, documents and particularly valuable hand drawings of torpedo defense, which are considered as precursor to Bluetooth. The archive will be exhibited in a separate location in Vienna in the future.
The estate of Hedy Lamarr (right), a Vienna-born Hollywood actress, will be on display in Vienna thanks to the U.S. Friends of the Jewish Museum Vienna. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / eBay [Public Domain]
The U.S. Friends of the Jewish Museum Vienna has made possible the purchase of the estate of Vienna-born Hollywood actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr.
In addition to photographs, personal letters, documents and clothing, Anthony Loder, Hedy Lamarr's son, is also donating the particularly valuable hand drawings of torpedo defense, which is considered a precursor to Bluetooth. …
