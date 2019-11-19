Hedy Lamarr: Most Beautiful Woman in the World and Inventor Returns to Vienna

Hedy Lamarr and Clark Gable publicity photo for the film Comrade X, 1940. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / eBay [Public Domain]

From 27 November 2019 to 10 May 2020, the Jewish Museum Vienna is showing the new exhibition "Lady Bluetooth. Hedy Lamarr".

Hedy Lamarr, born in Vienna in 1914 as Hedwig Kiesler, made a career in Hollywood as an actress and was named the "most beautiful woman in the world".

The frequency hopping method was her idea, with which she wanted to contribute to the war success of the Allies against Nazi Germany.

The exhibition takes up the various aspects of Hedy Lamarr's multifaceted biography and focuses in particular on her years in Vienna and Berlin.

If Hedy Lamarr were alive today, she might have become a top scientist who would have earned her degree with modeling in order to be independent of her parents.

In her day, however, the world was more about a "career" for women than an object of desire, rather than an independent scientific career.

Born in Vienna in 1914 as Hedwig Kiesler, daughter of a bank director and a concert pianist, she became an inventor at an early age to keep her sharp mind busy. But like many other women of her time, she relied on the importance of her beauty.

She became a radiant film goddess, married a scandalous arms dealer and escaped from a slavery-like marriage to Hollywood in 1937.

Over the years the "most beautiful woman in the world" became an eccentric diva, who attracted attention by failed lifting and shoplifting, and finally the shy hermit, who hardly left her apartment so that nobody could see her decay.

The world owes Hedy Lamarr one of the most far-reaching inventions without which mobile telephony, WLAN or Bluetooth would be unthinkable today. The frequency hopping method was her idea, with which she wanted to contribute to the war success of the Allies against Nazi Germany. She invented the idea of protecting torpedo radio signals from enemy jamming transmitters in search of a way. Together with the composer George Antheil, she submitted the invention and received the patent in 1942, which she donated to the US Navy. But the groundbreaking invention ended up in a drawer. Hedy Lamarr let the patent expire and could not make any claims later.

The true tragedy of her glamorous life, however, was that this brilliant, self-confident woman had not thought it possible to invent a modern role for herself beyond the usual gender clichés.

Despite numerous assertions that she felt Austrian, Hedy Lamarr never returned.

However, she is buried in Vienna.

Lady Bluetooth. Hedy Lamarr

27 Nov 2019 to 10 May 2020

Museum Judenplatz, Judenplatz 8, 1010 Vienna, Austria

Link: http://www.jmw.at/de/exhibitions/lady-bluetooth-hedy-lamarr