Jewish Museum Vienna Opens "Yevgeny Khaldei. The Photographer of the Liberation"

In a new exhibition, the Jewish Museum Vienna highlights the photographs by Yevgeny Khaldei, a war photographer of the Soviet Union. One of Kahldei's most famous shots is the official liberation photo of Vienna from the Soviet point of view.

The Jewish Museum Vienna will exhibit works by the Soviet war photographer Yevgeny Khaldei. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / HeMei / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)

Starting today, May 12, 2021, the Jewish Museum Vienna will present with "Yevgeny Khaldei. The Photographer of the Liberation" works by Yevgeny Khaldei, who as an official war correspondent marched into Vienna with the Red Army in the course of the liberation. …

