Japanese Life Sciences Corporation Invests More Than 100 Million Euros in Vienna

The Japanese life sciences company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is investing more than 100 million euros in a new building in Seestadt, Vienna. Read about the massive investment and see a picture of what it is supposed to look like upon completion.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig: The fact that a company such as Takeda is also relying on our city in the future is a positive signal for the entire location and contributes to the success story of Vienna as a healthcare metropolis." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / 妖精書士, CC0

The Japanese life sciences company Takeda is investing over 100 million euros in a technically and ecologically optimized new building for biopharmaceutical research and development in Seestadt, Vienna.

This is the largest investment in research and development by the company in Austria, which has been operating at the site for almost 70 years. …

List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
