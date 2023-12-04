Israel Raises Travel Warnings: Tightened Security Situation in Austria and Europe

The conflict with Hamas in Gaza, which escalated on October 7 when 3,000 terrorists crossed the border and fired a wave of rockets at Israeli cities, has exacerbated international tensions. In response, Israel launched an extensive military operation to combat Hamas, which has led to considerable destruction in the Gaza Strip and international criticism.

The updated travel advice, which now provides for the second of five danger levels for Austria, calls on Israelis to exercise increased caution and to postpone travel to Arab countries. In addition, they should refrain from openly displaying their Israeli and Jewish identity through symbols.

A National Security Staff statement said that since the beginning of the Gaza war, increased efforts by Iran and its allies, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to attack Israeli and Jewish targets around the world have been noted. The situation assessments that have been carried out regularly since the start of the war have led to this adjustment in threat levels.

Countries in Western Europe, South America, Australia and Russia have been upgraded to level 2, which recommends additional precautionary measures. In Africa and Central Asia, including South Africa, Eritrea, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, the alert level has been raised to 3, which recommends postponing non-essential travel.

Israelis abroad are advised to stay away from protests and rallies and to remain vigilant at all times. The National Security Staff continues to recommend obtaining information about local emergency numbers and the contact details of Israeli diplomatic missions abroad.

Israel Government