Drastic Increase in Anti-Semitic Incidents in Austria

Among others, the police are searching for those who tore an official Israeli flag from the Vienna City Temple. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Bella47, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

Since the outbreak of fighting between Hamas and Israel, a total of 76 anti-Semitic incidents have been reported to the reporting center. This represents a 300 percent increase over the average number of reported incidents in 2022. Reported incidents include the smashing of a kosher grocery store window by an Arabic-speaking young man, intimidation of Jewish schoolchildren by…