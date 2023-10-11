Austria Intensifies Vigilance of Israeli Facilities in Wake of Hamas Attack

The Austrian Interior Ministry is in close contact with European and Israeli security authorities and with the Israelite Religious Society in Austria. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

Interior Minister Karner underlined the determination of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution to take decisive action against all forms of Islamist extremism and terrorism and also addressed those groups that finance or attempt to legitimize terrorist acts: "The Office for the Protection of the Constitution consistently takes action against all forms of Islamist extremism and terrorism. But it also fights those who finance or attempt to legitimize this terrorism and its horrific acts."

The decision for increased surveillance cannot be seen in isolation but is flanked by intensive and continuous cooperation between Austrian and Israeli security authorities. The Interior Minister stressed the proven and long-standing cooperation between the security authorities of Austria and the institutions of the State of Israel on Austrian territory.

In addition, the Austrian security strategy also focuses on a domestic facet: the support and protection of the Israelite religious community at home. To this end, the Federal Ministry of the Interior funded the security arrangements of the Israelite religious society in Austria with a substantial sum of 450,000 euros in 2023.

The adaptation and increase in security measures as well as the financial support reflect the realization that international conflicts can also have an impact on the domestic security situation. Thus, the increased monitoring and support represent a proactive step to prevent potential threats and attacks.

In light of the current and conflict-ridden global context, this move by Austria also underscores the importance of multinational cooperation and standing shoulder-to-shoulder in solidarity against terrorist threats and acts, as Vindobona.org reported. Protecting foreign facilities and citizens on its territory also sends a signal of solidarity and support in times of international crisis.

As the conflict in the Middle East continues and the eyes of the world are on unfolding events, domestic security and the prevention of possible reprisals or attacks at home are also gaining importance. With increased surveillance and close cooperation between security agencies, Austria is taking a decisive stance while conveying a message of security to the Israelite community living in the country.

