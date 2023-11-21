Austria and the United Kingdom Sign Strategic Partnership

The signing of a political declaration of intent, a "Joint Vision Agreement", is intended to herald a new era in bilateral relations. The agreement aims to strengthen Austrian-British cooperation at the level of a strategic partnership. Given the many global challenges, in particular the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the brutal terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, the cooperation should also include close coordination of foreign policy priorities. Among other things, an increased exchange of information and cooperation in the multilateral area is also planned.

This would elevate relations with the United Kingdom to the level of a strategic partnership, according to the Foreign Ministry in Vienna. "Brexit has torn gaping holes in our relationship, politically, economically, and in human terms. Previous agreements have only filled them in fragments. With today's agreement, we are putting Austrian-British relations on a new footing post-Brexit," said Schallenberg.

As reported by ORF, Foreign Minister Schallenberg then said: "In the last ten years, there has been a 60 percent increase in Austrian direct investment in the UK, 160 Austrian companies are present here. But there is clearly still room for improvement." Schallenberg also sees more opportunities for cooperation with the UK in the security sector. According to the Foreign Ministry in Vienna, another focus of the talks was the fight against anti-Semitism and Russia's violation of international law. According to the Austrian Foreign Ministry, security on the European continent can only be guaranteed through the cohesion of like-minded states.

Combating anti-Semitism

The common values and interests currently also include combating anti-Semitism and radicalism. The two foreign ministers exchanged views on best practices in prevention and joint initiatives in these areas. Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized the need for concrete cooperation with European and international partners to effectively combat the scourge of anti-Semitism, both home-grown and imported.

"When 'Jewish stars' are smeared on house walls and stumbling blocks are knocked out, we cannot just leave it at expressions of solidarity. We need concrete cooperation with European and international partners in order to effectively combat the scourge of anti-Semitism, both home-grown and imported," explained Schallenberg in the run-up to the event in Vienna, according to Vol.at.

Cameron: back in politics?

Former Conservative Prime Minister Cameron made a surprise return to the forefront of British politics just a few days ago. He was British head of government from 2010 to 2016. Cameron resigned after the Brexit referendum he had called, in which he had campaigned for his country to remain in the European Union. The current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unexpectedly brought the 57-year-old, who belongs to the moderate wing of the Conservative Party, into his government as Foreign Secretary on November 13 as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

Cameron's first trip abroad as Foreign Secretary took him to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Austrian MFA