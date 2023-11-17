Austria and Slovenia Support Moldova's EU Aspirations

Joint visit by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen (l.) and the President of the Republic of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar (r.), to the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu (m.). / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF

This visit took place just one week after the European Commission recommended the opening of accession negotiations with Moldova. Moldovan President Maia Sandu welcomed her counterparts in Chisinau and emphasized the importance of this support for democracy, economic development, and European integration in the country.

Van der Bellen emphasized that the future of Moldova lies in a larger Europe and underlined the importance of the visit as a sign of solidarity in a challenging geopolitical situation. Particularly affected by the conflict in neighboring Ukraine, Moldova has taken in a remarkable number of refugees and stood its ground against destabilization attempts by Russia, such as the use of gas supplies as a means of pressure. The Austrian president also criticized his own government's decision not to admit Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen zone and emphasized his role as a critical observer without executive power.

Pirc Musar also spoke out in favor of Moldova's European ambitions, highlighted the shared values between Slovenia and Austria, and reiterated her support for Ukraine. She emphasized the importance of respect for international law, and human rights and upholding humanitarian principles. As a member of the UN Security Council from January 2024, Slovenia plans to stand up for the rights of children and women in armed conflicts.

President Sandu spoke about the challenges facing Moldova in light of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the massive measures taken by Moscow against her country. She reiterated the need to hold Russia accountable for its crimes in Ukraine and the importance of EU rapprochement for improving democracy and living standards in Moldova.

During their stay, Van der Bellen and Perciun also visited a vocational school for computer science and IT in Chisinau, which is supported by the Austrian Development Agency and the OeAD. This visit not only symbolized Austria's solidarity with Moldova but also the recognition of the importance of education and professional competence for the future of the country.

In further talks with Moldovan officials and a meeting with students of the State University of Moldova, the presidents discussed the challenges and opportunities Moldova faces on its European path. President Pirc Musar highlighted Moldova's progress and encouraged further reforms in the judiciary and the fight against corruption.

These visits and discussions underline the European countries' shared conviction and commitment to a future in which Moldova is seen as part of a larger, united Europe. They also demonstrate the importance of support from established EU members for countries on their path towards the EU, both politically and through practical assistance and exchange of experience.

