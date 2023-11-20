Austria-Albania: Focus on Strengthening Relations and EU Integration

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg received his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in Vienna. The visit focused on EU enlargement, with Schallenberg emphasizing the importance of the rapid integration of the Western Balkans into the EU. They also discussed geopolitical challenges, including the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the Middle East conflict.

Earlier, in March 2023, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen visited Albania and highlighted the need for reforms in the areas of fundamental rights, rule of law, and justice to make progress on the EU integration path. He also praised Albania's progress in the EU screening process.

Hasani praised Austria's commitment to the development, security, and stability of the Western Balkans. This was also underlined by the successful conclusion of a tender for an Austrian-Albanian consortium to carry out a feasibility study for a railroad line between Durres and Pristina.

Both countries emphasized the importance of a functioning OSCE and the excellent bilateral relations. Hasani also met with other Austrian officials and discussed possibilities for deepening bilateral cooperation in security and economic areas.

These developments show that Austria intends to play a key role in the EU integration of the Western Balkans and maintains a close partnership with Albania. The joint efforts in terms of regional stability, economic development, and supporting Albania on its path towards the EU are a clear sign of the growing understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

Albanian MFA

Austrian MFA