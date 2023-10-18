Berlin Process Summit in Tirana: Western Balkans on the Way to the EU

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg attended the Berlin Process Summit of Heads of State and Government in Tirana. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The annual Berlin Process Summit focuses on progress in the EU integration of the Western Balkan countries. Austria plays a leading role in this process, emphasizing the importance of firmly anchoring these countries in the EU, especially in light of current geopolitical developments. As Vindobona.org reported, Austria has made clear its interest in the Western Balkans.

We need to build a stable neighbourhood against the ring of fire around Europe. #EU integration of the Western Balkans is key to avoid another hotspot. This is my clear message at the first Berlin Process Summit taking place in the region.



Thanks @ediramaal for hosting. pic.twitter.com/E5AQvnPOtq — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) October 16, 2023

Foreign Minister Schallenberg stressed that there is no vacuum in geopolitics and that EU integration of the Western Balkans is crucial to export stability and prevent instability.

Importance of the young generation

Schallenberg advocated involving the young generation in the integration process, as they are the driving force for necessary reforms on the way to the EU. In doing so, he stressed the equal treatment of all accession candidates.

Closer cooperation among the Western Balkan states is also crucial for gradual EU integration. Progress has already been made in implementing a common regional market that adopts EU standards and facilitates subsequent integration into the EU single market.

Schallenberg called for a clear implementation agenda for gradual integration and stressed the importance of the regional common market as a basis for integration into the EU's single market.

Conflicts in the region

In light of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo, as reported by Vindobona.org, EU representatives called for breaking out of the spiral of escalation and seeking solutions through dialogue. It is now up to the Western Balkan countries to set clear goals for gradual integration and take the next steps responsibly.

The implications of the Middle East conflict were also discussed, with Austria emphasizing its solidarity with Israel in the fight against the terrorist organization Hamas.

Berlin Process and its importance

The Berlin Process was launched in 2014 to promote regional cooperation among the six Western Balkan countries seeking EU membership, Vindobona.org reported. Germany, Austria and other EU countries are leading the process and supporting concrete regional projects in various fields, including transport and energy.

The EU has promised the Western Balkan countries an accession perspective, and the summit participants reaffirmed their determination to move forward on this path. Germany stressed that the time has come for the Western Balkans to join the EU.

It is expected that the summit talks could also be used to ease tensions between Serbia and Kosovo and seek solutions to existing conflicts.

Austrian MFA