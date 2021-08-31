Sponsored Content
Inflation in Austria: Highest Rate in 10 Years
Organizations › Other ♦ Published: Yesterday; 10:27 ♦ (Vindobona)
In August 2021, the inflation rate reached 3.1%, the highest value since December 2011.
"The current high inflation is particularly due to the low energy and fuel prices last summer and the current price increase for air travel," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Tim Reckmann from Hamm, Deutschland / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
The inflation rate for August 2021 is expected to be 3.1%, according to calculations by Statistics Austria in a flash estimate. …
