India to Host Global AI Impact Summit 2026

Further information about the event can be found on the website of the Indian Embassy in Vienna! / Picture: © Facebook - Indian Embassy Vienna

The event, which is under the patronage of IndiaAI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is the first global AI summit to be held in the Global South. The Indian Embassy in Vienna has published this information through its channels to encourage stakeholders and innovators from the Alpine republic in particular to participate.

The summit in the Indian capital marks a strategic shift in the global AI debate, focusing on social impact in contrast to previous global meetings, which concentrated more on the topic of safety. The aim is to promote AI solutions that drive inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Global challenges: Focus on women and youth

In the run-up to the summit, IndiaAI is inviting global innovators, women-led teams, and young developers to participate in three key Global Challenges. The aim is to find transformative AI solutions that create real added value:

AI for ALL: Global Impact Challenge: This competition seeks leading, scalable AI solutions in key areas such as agriculture, healthcare, education, and sustainable infrastructure.

AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge: A dedicated competition to promote the scaling and adoption of AI solutions led by women to strengthen social impact.

YUVAi: Global Youth Challenge: The Global Youth Challenge is aimed at young innovators aged 13 to 21 who want to use AI to solve social problems.

IndiaAI Mission and GPAI connection

The initiative is part of the broader IndiaAI Mission, which was approved in March 2024 with a budget of over INR 10,000 crore (approx. EUR 1.1 billion) over five years. The goal is: “Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India.” India, which chaired the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) in 2024, is using the summit to consolidate its leadership role in the field of human-centered AI.

High prize money and a global stage

The winning teams will receive prize money totaling up to INR 6 crore (approximately EUR 670,000). In addition to the financial awards, finalists will receive comprehensive mentoring opportunities, the chance to present their projects globally (Global Showcase), and contacts with investors.

The deadline for the challenges is November 30, 2025. Interested innovators and teams can register on the official website and view further details: https://impact.indiaai.gov.in

Indian Embassy Vienna