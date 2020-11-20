Increase in Funding for Carinthian Slovenes

In the year of the 100th anniversary of the Carinthian referendum, the National Council has decided to contribute another EUR 4 million to the support of the Slovenian ethnic group in Carinthia. Chancellery Minister Raab sees this "a clear signal of appreciation" for ethnic groups in Austria.

Slovenian President Pahor and his Austrian counterpart Van der Bellen were celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Carinthian referendum earlier this year. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

Susanne Raab, the Chancellery Minister responsible for ethnic group affairs, is very satisfied with the EUR 4 million contribution agreed upon by the National Council:

"With this decision we are sending a clear signal of appreciation for the Slovenian ethnic group in Carinthia." …

