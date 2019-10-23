Inaugural Session of the Austrian National Council on October 23, 2019. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Johannes Zinner

The inauguration of the deputies today marked the start of the 27th legislative period of the National Council.

24 days after the elections, the newly elected mandataries met for their constituent session.

183 deputies, including Philippa Strache as a non-attached deputy, made their commitment to the Republic and the Constitution.

In concrete terms, the vow formula was: "You vow unbreakable loyalty to the Republic of Austria and full observation of the constitutional laws and all other laws and conscientious performance of your duties".

The constituent session was opened by the old and also the new President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka.

In the presence of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, the European anthem was also solemnly intoned, accompanied by the young musicians of the Marc Aurel-Quartet of the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna.

Similar to the constitution in 2017, the members of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) made their parliamentary affiliation clearly visible today.

The ÖVP mandataries wore turquoise buttons with the Austrian flag, the SPÖ members wore red carnations in their buttonholes. With red-white-red ribbons on their lapels, the Freedom Party showed themselves, the Greens had set up herb pots in front of them, and the NEOS deputies adorned themselves with pins made of three pink pencils.

Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein, Justice Minister Clemens Jabloner and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg sat on the government bench as representatives of the current transitional government.

Five parties again represented in the National Council

As in the previous legislative period, five parties are represented in the National Council in the XXVII GP. The ÖVP emerged as the strongest faction from the elections, winning 71 seats (+9). After that the SPÖ follows with 40 (-12) and the FPÖ with 31 seats (-20), whereby the faction strength of the FPÖ club sinks to 30 mandates by the acceptance of mandate of Philippa Strache. The Greens not only managed to rejoin the National Council, which they had to leave in 2017, they also became the fourth strongest faction in the House with 26 seats, ahead of the NEOS with 15 deputies (+5). The list NOW, which included eight mandataries, was unable to pass the prescribed 4% hurdle and thus failed to enter the National Council. Incidentally, voter turnout was significantly lower than in 2017, falling by 4.41%. A total of 75.59% of Austrians took the opportunity to participate in the composition of the National Council on 29 September. If there are no new elections, the legislative period is five years.

With regard to the ongoing negotiations on the formation of a future government, it can already be said that the following combinations are possible for achieving a simple majority in the National Council, i.e. 92 votes: ÖVP/SPÖ (111), ÖVP/FPÖ (101), ÖVP/Grüne (97) or SPÖ/FPÖ/Grüne (96). Since the Austrian People's Party also has more than one third of the seats, no constitutional laws can be amended without its consent.

Around 30% new MPs

While in 2017 85 out of 183 new members of the National Council were new, this year the number of new members is only 55. The Greens, who retired from parliament after their defeat in 2017, have the largest number of new members. Only three of their members, namely Werner Kogler, Sigrid Maurer and the former NOW MP Alma Zadic, already have experience as members of the National Council.

This year the NEOS can offer the youngest member of parliament, 24-year-old Yannick Shetty, while for the ÖVP the 65-year-old Elisabeth Scheucher-Pichler, who has already sat in the National Council, is the oldest member of parliament. In the last legislative period it was the other way round - the People's Party with Claudia Plakolm (at that time 22 years old) provided the youngest mandatary, the NEOS with Irmgard Griss, who took office at the age of 71, the oldest representative of the people. The most experienced Member of Parliament is the former Second President of the NR, Karlheinz Kopf (ÖVP), who has been a member of the National Council since 1994 and thus for 25 years without interruption.

The proportion of women has risen to 39.3%, two National Council clubs benefit from the bonus

The proportion of women in parliament has increased. It has risen from 34.4% (63 female deputies) at the beginning of the XXVI GP or 37.16% (68 female deputies) to 39.3%: 72 of the 183 deputies are now women. The Greens have the highest proportion of women (57.7%), as 15 of their 26 MPs are female, the FPÖ the lowest with 16.7% (5 out of 30). In the SPÖ 19 out of 40 MPs are female (47.5%), in the NEOS six out of 15 (40%) and in the ÖVP 26 out of 71 (36.6%).

The bonus of 3% decided by the National Council in July 2019 in the course of the amendment of the Club Financing Act, which is paid when the proportion of women in the mandate exceeds 40%, thus benefits the SPÖ and the Greens. The NEOS, who reach exactly the 40% limit, miss it by a hair's breadth. Due to rearrangements in favour of male members of parliament, the ÖVP also fell below the 40 percent mark and can therefore not claim the bonus.

Distribution of seats in the Hofburg plenary hall

The meetings of the National Council take place during the general renovation of the historic parliament building in the Hofburg. In contrast to the original plenary hall, the provisional hall has only six rows of seats, which are wider. The ÖVP - seen from the Presidium - will again occupy the seats on the far right of the plenary hall, the SPÖ will continue to sit on the far left. In between are the FPÖ (centre right), the Greens (left) and the NEOS (centre left), with each group having at least one seat in the first row. Philippa Strache was assigned a seat in the last row as a non-attached Member of Parliament on the left. The seat plan has to be renegotiated for the planned relocation of the meeting to the historic parliament building in 2021.

The "Viennese hour", which is decisive for the distribution of block speaking times in particular, will in future have 62 minutes: Of these, 19.5 minutes will be for the ÖVP, 13.5 minutes for the SPÖ, 11 minutes for the FPÖ, 10 minutes for the Greens and 8 minutes for the NEOS. No legislative resolutions are to be expected today; rather, the National Council will elect its new Presidium today. In addition, several committees will be constituted.