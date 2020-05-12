Hotel Sacher Vienna: New Director is a German Again

Reiner Heilmann, the long-standing director of the Hotel Sacher in Vienna, hands over the management of the hotel to 35-year-old hotel manager Andreas Keese.

Reiner Heilmann hands over symbolic hotel key to successor Andreas Keese. / Picture: © Hotel Sacher / Photographer: Jakob Gsoellpointner

After 32 years, Sacher hotel director Reiner Heilmann has handed over the symbolic hotel key to his successor Andreas Keese.

Reiner Heilmann had been director of Hotel Sacher Vienna since …

