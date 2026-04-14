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Hidden Treasure Comes to Life: Spotlight on World Heritage Sites from Vienna to Hallstatt
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:36 ♦ (Vindobona)
To mark this year’s UNESCO World Heritage Day on April 18, the Natural History Museum (NHM) in Vienna and the Hallstatt region invite you on a special journey of discovery. Under the theme “Unveiling Hidden World Heritage,” the event will showcase archaeological finds that are normally hidden from view—ranging from Alpine pile dwellings to the latest discoveries in the salt mine.
A schematic representation of life in the early Neolithic period. / Picture: © NHM Wien / D. Groebner & W. Antl-Weiser
As early as Friday, April 17, Hall 11 of the Natural History Museum Vienna will transform into a stage for prehistory. From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., scientists will provide insights into two significant World Heritage sites: the prehistoric pile dwellings around the Alps and the archaeological sites in the Wachau region, famous for the Venus of Willendorf.
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