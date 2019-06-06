Global Compact for Migration: Top UN Refugee Agency Diplomat Volker Türk at the Kreisky Forum

Türk: "Despite the difficulty and complexity of such an international challenge as the refugee crisis, there is hope that humanity will be able to come together and overcome it if it really wants to." / Picture: © Vindobona.org

The Global Pact for Refugees adopted in 2018 should lead to a rethink in refugee protection.

The Austrian Volker Türk, Assistant High Commissioner for Protection in the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), led the negotiations on the refugee pact on behalf of UNHCR.

Türk reminded that Bruno Kreisky himself was a refugee and that due to Kreisky's efforts Austria's flagship policy should be refugee policy.

He also recalled the fact that in the 1940s, as a result of World War II, 60 million people were on the run in Europe and e.g. in 1943 tens of thousands of European refugees fled across the Aegean to Greece and Turkey, from where they found shelter and protection in Aleppo/Syria.

Austria has successfully coped with several refugee crises in its recent history

In 1956, 180,000 people fled from Hungary to Austria. 10,000 of them remained. The other 170,000 refugees could be transferred to third countries through resettlement programmes with the help of the UN.

In 1968 Austria coped with the influx of refugees due to the Prague Spring.

Türk also recalled the crisis with refugees from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo in the 1990s due to the collapse of former Yugoslavia.

In the 2000s, annual asylum applications finally settled at 15-20000 per year, before the crisis in Syria in 2015/16 reached its peak.

It is Volker Türk's personal realization that the admission and help of refugees can only be solved through international solidarity.

The causes of flight are mainly violence, but also climate catastrophes and the effects of climate change will be felt more frequently in the future.

There are currently 70 million people on the run. However, 40 million of them do not leave their homes. They are referred to as internally displaced people.

Of the total number of people fleeing, 20 million are covered by the UNHCR mandate.

Of these, 86% remain in the areas of origin from which they come (i.e. regions around the respective crisis area).

As an example of a geographically severely affected region, Türk cites Lebanon, where in addition to the population of 4.5 million people, a total of 1.5 million refugees (of whom approx. 1 million are Syrians and approx. 0.5 million Palestinians) live. Applied to Austria, this would mean 2.125 million refugees in Austria.

Türk summarises, that the majority of people who have to flee do not come to Europe or the Western world simply because they neither want nor are able to, but rather want to stay at home whenever possible. Burden-sharing and responsibility cannot be borne by individual states, but the international community must intervene.

All these findings were then incorporated into the "New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants", abbreviated as the "New York Declaration", in 2016.

It is a resolution of the UN General Assembly, which was unanimously adopted by the 193 member countries on 19 September 2016.

It deals precisely with the question of how the international community should best deal with the growing global phenomenon of large refugee and migration flows.

Essential parts of the Declaration are the elaboration of a comprehensive framework for refugee assistance measures, which forms the first part of the Global Compact for Refugees (UN Refugee Pact), and a complementary Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (UN Migration Pact).

This should strengthen existing international obligations while ensuring better global coordination and cooperation.

The signatory states reaffirmed their commitment to fully respect the human rights of refugees and migrants and pledged support to countries affected by major flight movements.

This resolution is part of the implementation of the objectives set in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Türk confirms that the UN migration pact is of course not legally binding, but also reaffirms that it has a strong impact. In the negotiation process, refugees, civil society, the private sector, parliamentarians, etc. were able to participate.

The development of the pact had not been given to states, but had been supervised by the UNHCR (in cooperation with the UN member states).

The compact was formally endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly on 19 December 2018.

According to Türk, already after one year there are positive effects due to the pact.

In accordance with the Pact, the World Bank, for example, changed certain financial instruments in such a way that certain countries could be actively supported. As a result, additional refugee funds for receiving countries amounting to USD 6.5 billion could already be generated.

Another positive effect was that Uganda, Djibouti and soon Ethiopia, for example, had voluntarily accepted or will accept additional refugees.

On 17 and 18 December 2019, the important Global Refugee Forum will take place at ministerial level in Geneva. Volker Türk hopes for and expects concrete monetary commitments from states, especially Austria.

Volker Türk sums up that in the last 10 years 1 million refugees have been accommodated in a new homeland in third countries through the work of the UNHCR (so-called Resettlement Programmes). The protection of refugees is an important pillar of human rights and an achievement of humanity, a civilizing achievement which has also been expressed international law.

Despite the difficulty and complexity of such an international challenge, there is hope that humanity will be able to come together and overcome it if it really wants to.

About Dr. Volker Türk

Dr. Volker Türk holds a doctorate in international law from the University of Vienna.

He was a research assistant at the Institute for International Law of the University of Linz and at the Institute for Criminal Law of the University of Linz.

He has numerous publications on international refugee law and human rights.

He is currently Assistant High Commissioner for Protection in the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

As reported by Vindobona.org, he was promoted to the position of Assistant Secretary-General for Strategic Coordination in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General and will take up this position in New York in July 2019.