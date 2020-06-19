German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Visiting Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:21 ♦ (Vindobona)

In preparation for Germany's EU Presidency in the second half of 2020, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Austria and met Foreign Minister Schallenberg, among other things to restore normality in the area of freedom of travel as quickly as possible.

Heiko Maas has been German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Merkel cabinet since March 2018. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Dominik Butzmann / re:publica / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)

Having already met the foreign ministers of the eastern and western neighbouring states this week, Foreign Minister Schallenberg was able to welcome Heiko Maas, another foreign minister from a neighbouring country, to Vienna.

Germany is taking over the EU Presidency in a very challenging phase. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Opening of Borders between Austria and Italy from 16 June (June 9)
Austria and Germany Agree to Open Borders on 15 June (May 13)
Read More
BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, Heiko Maas, Germany, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - June 3, 2020
Coronavirus in Austria: Live-Ticker
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
Coronavirus in Lower Austria: Update
See latest Vindobona Newsletter