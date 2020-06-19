Sponsored Content
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas Visiting Vienna
Sponsored Content
In preparation for Germany's EU Presidency in the second half of 2020, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Austria and met Foreign Minister Schallenberg, among other things to restore normality in the area of freedom of travel as quickly as possible.
Heiko Maas has been German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Merkel cabinet since March 2018. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Dominik Butzmann / re:publica / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)
Having already met the foreign ministers of the eastern and western neighbouring states this week, Foreign Minister Schallenberg was able to welcome Heiko Maas, another foreign minister from a neighbouring country, to Vienna.
Germany is taking over the EU Presidency in a very challenging phase. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content