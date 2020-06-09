Opening of Borders between Austria and Italy from 16 June

As of next Tuesday, complete freedom of movement will once again apply at the Austrian-Italian border. The decision will be officially announced on Wednesday.

Free travel to Italy, Greece and Croatia again from 16 June. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / collection by DanieleDF1995 / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

Following the complete reopening of Austria's borders with all neighbouring countries - except Italy - a week ago, the opening of the border between Austria and Italy as of 16 June is now also being rumoured. …

