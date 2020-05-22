Croatia to Open Its Borders for Austrians

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: May 22, 2020; 19:22 ♦ (Vindobona)

As of 29 May Croatia will open its borders for Austrian, Slovak, Czech and Hungarian citizens, Croatian Tourism Minister Gari Cappelli said in a statement. Additionally, the Croatian Ministry of Interior Affairs gave detailed information on requirements for entry in Croatia.

Croatia to open its borders for Austrian, Slovak, Czech and Hungarian citizens from May 29th. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / public domain by User:Zscout370 / Public Domain

Cappelli made the statement after a video conference with his counterparts in the EU, and this was the second such meeting in the past month as part of Croatia's EU presidency of the Council of the EU.

Cappelli said that a similar epidemiological situation existed in certain countries and that bilateral agreements would be discussed on the principle of non-discrimination in reference to opening the border. …

