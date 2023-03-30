French Embassy in Vienna Held the Day of Francophonie

The French Embassy celebrated Francophonie Day in the form of an exchange on French as a "business language" at the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce.

The opportunity potential for Austrian companies in the Francophonie is enormous and should be strengthened by the joint event. / Picture: © French and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The French language is spoken by 300 million people around the globe. The French language is a global language and francophone markets are also important for the Austrian economy.

On the initiative of the WKÖ - Advantage Austria and in cooperation with the Institut français d'Autriche of the French Embassy in Vienna, the first Austrian Business Francophone Forum took place in…

