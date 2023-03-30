Sponsored Content
French Embassy in Vienna Held the Day of Francophonie
Sponsored Content
The French Embassy celebrated Francophonie Day in the form of an exchange on French as a "business language" at the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce.
The opportunity potential for Austrian companies in the Francophonie is enormous and should be strengthened by the joint event. / Picture: © French and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
The French language is spoken by 300 million people around the globe. The French language is a global language and francophone markets are also important for the Austrian economy.
On the initiative of the WKÖ - Advantage Austria and in cooperation with the Institut français d'Autriche of the French Embassy in Vienna, the first Austrian Business Francophone Forum took place in…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
French Ambassador Gilles Pécout in Austria Visits Linz (December 28, 2022)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured