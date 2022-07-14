French Community in Vienna Celebrates the French National Day (Bastille Day)

More+Events ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:04 ♦ (Vindobona)

On 14 July, France celebrates National Day. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789, as well as the Federation Festival (Fête de la Fédération) in 1790, which marked the beginning of the French Revolution after the popular uprising that year.

A large military parade is held in Paris on National Day. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, U.S. Department of State from United States, Public domain

Today, 14 July, is French National Day. The holiday, celebrated by French people all over the world, commemorates the storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789 and the Federation Festival (Fête de la Fédération) in 1790, which referred to the popular uprising the previous year, and thus the beginning of the French Revolution.

National Day, or "Bastille Day" as it is often called, has been celebrated extensively in Paris every year since 1980 with a military parade on the Champs-Élysées.

This special day is the expression of commemoration of shared memories and common hopes - the transfigured and transcended history is exalted in the good mood of a summer evening.

In the glow of fireworks, citizens have the opportunity to unite around the motto of the French Republic: Liberty, Equality, Fraternity.

Historical background

Despite its nickname, French people do not primarily celebrate the storming of the Bastille on their bank holidays, but the anniversary of the entry into force of the new constitution - which itself was adopted on 14 July 1790, the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille (14 July 1789).

This is due to the fact that the storming of the Bastille went down in the history books as a particularly violent and bloody event, it was agreed in 1887 that it was unsuitable as a day of commemoration.

The first bank holidays was finally celebrated in the summer of 1880, when there were celebrations throughout the country and troop parades were held.

French Embassy in Vienna

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Bregenz Festival: A Month of Culture and Music (July 13)
What Austria Expects From the Czech Republic's EU Presidency (July 1)
Europe Day 2022: A Day in the Spirit of a United Continent (May 9)
Read More
National Day of France - Bastille Day, French Embassy in Vienna, France, Emmanuel Macron
Featured
How the Police Files from the Uyghur Detention Camps Reveal China's Understanding of Human Rights
Why Germany and Austria Are More Dependent on China for Strategic Raw Materials than on Russian Gas
See latest Vindobona Newsletter