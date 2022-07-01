What Austria Expects From the Czech Republic's EU Presidency
Czech Republic has taken over the Presidency of the Council of the EU, replacing France, which held the post in the first half of the year. Austria's neighbouring country takes over the presidency at a crucial time, capped by international conflicts and economic crises.
The @EUCouncil Presidency #EU2022CZ starts today. With resilience of democratic institutions & the impact of the war in Ukraine as top priorities, the @EURightsAgency looks forward to supporting the @EU2022_CZ with our evidence & advice.— EU Fundamental Rights #HumanRights (@EURightsAgency) July 1, 2022
With the privileges that the Czech Republic now receives, such as a great deal of influence over the schedules and issue-setting in the EU, the Czech Republic wants to devote itself above all to dealing with the flow of refugees from Ukraine and to planning the post-war reconstruction of the former Soviet republic.
"After the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the world is no longer the same," said Prime Minister Petr Fiala in mid-June, according to dpa. Under the motto "Europe as a task", Prague wants to master the manifold challenges for the European Union in this context.
#Tschechien übernimmt heute, in schwierigen Zeiten, den EU-Ratsvorsitz. Václav Havel hat „Europa als Aufgabe“ verstanden, als Verantwortung aller Europäer:innen. Die dztg. Aufgaben sind groß. Unser Wille zum Zusammenhalt ungebrochen. Alles Gute & viel Erfolg @EU2022_CZ! (vdb)— A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) July 1, 2022
Austria also has high expectations of its closely allied neighbour. In May, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer met to discuss the consequences of the war in Ukraine and to call for a united EU stance against the aggressor from Russia. Vindobona reported.
Austria's Minister for Europe, Karoline Edtstadler, also sees a challenge for the Presidency in the next steps towards EU enlargement: "It is urgently necessary to take substantial steps towards EU enlargement: an earliest possible start of accession talks with Albania and Northern Macedonia, visa liberalisation for Kosovo and the granting of candidate status to Bosnia-Herzegovina. The European Union must keep its promises in the Western Balkans and consider enlargement policy as a geopolitical toolkit."
Edstadler was convinced that with the Czech Republic, the EU would continue to have a suitable and determined partner at its helm, which would be prepared for the many challenges such as energy policy or the strategic further development of the EU.
All the best to Czech Republic for taking over the Presidency! The coming months will continue to be challenging and Europe has to act decisively. Dear @JanLipavsky & @EU2022_CZ you can count on our full support! #EU2022CZ— Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) July 1, 2022
The Minister for Europe also had words of praise for her predecessor, France: "Thanks to the French Presidency, the unity of the EU could be preserved and a clear and unambiguous reaction to the Russian war of aggression could be given. Progress was made and goals achieved in important areas such as the fight against hate online, the Digital Service Act". The conclusion of the EU Future Conference had been an important step: "Now it is a matter of evaluating and implementing the numerous proposals of the citizens."
WKÖ calls for strong entrepreneurship
Mariana Kühnel, Deputy Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ), welcomes the Czech Presidency under the motto "Europe as a task" and hopes for a focus on strong entrepreneurship.
"The European Union must recognise its geopolitical role and take up the challenges to responsibly shape the future. This does not mean taking on the role of a 'conductor in a global orchestra', but providing exemplary leadership," says Kühnel on assuming the EU Presidency.
Kühnel is convinced that the EU presidency country, the Czech Republic, is the right moderator at the right time due to its recent history and good relations with France as well as with Poland and Ukraine.
From an economic point of view, expectations are also high: "From the point of view of the Austrian economy, it is positive that Prague always advocates an environment that is as entrepreneurial as possible, with little bureaucracy and a lot of pragmatism. Moreover, despite all the existential future issues, security of supply has absolute priority."
Especially in view of the multiple crisis, it is essential to generate growth impulses through all channels. "Trade and investment agreements play a decisive role here. The Czech Presidency must quickly achieve results in the agreements already negotiated with China or Mercosur," Kühnel demands.
