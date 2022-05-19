Czech Republic Receives Austrian Federal Chancellor: "Presidency at a Decisive Stage"
Discussions on the Ukraine crisis, the EU's enlargement of the Western Balkans or the benefits of nuclear power in the energy transition led Austria's Federal Chancellor to the Czech Republic, where he met Petr Fiala, the Czech Prime Minister. The Czech Republic is one of Austria's closest trading partners in Central and Eastern Europe. Read on to find out how the Chancellor's visit went.
The top government of the Czech Republic recently received Austria's Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer for a working visit in Prague. The topic of the friendly talks between Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Nehammer was above all the Ukraine crisis and how the two countries are dealing with its rampant effects.
The Czech Republic, itself a NATO member, has supported Ukraine in recent months with numerous arms deliveries after the Russian Federation invaded Ukraine for no reason.
In addition, more than 200,000 displaced Ukrainians have found refuge in the country, according to current estimates.
"I was pleased to meet Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague today. With a trade volume of almost 14 billion euros, the Czech Republic is not only our most important trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe, it is also assuming the European Presidency at a very crucial time for the EU in view of the Russian war of aggression on Ukraine," said Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer during a working meeting with his Czech counterpart in Prague.
Both heads of government agreed that a united EU stance on further sanctions against Russia was essential. The interlocutors called on the EU Commission to present results only after the negotiations had been concluded, because the harsher, the deeper and the more far-reaching sanctions were being considered, the more important it was to discuss them sufficiently with the individual Member States beforehand, so that the impression of dissent would not be given to the outside world.
Furthermore, both heads of government warned again against a possible gas embargo: "This is not acceptable for our states."
Talks on EU enlargement to the Western Balkans and nuclear power
In addition to the Ukraine war, which will also be the focus of the European Council meeting in the near future, the Czech EU Presidency, which begins on 1 July, was also a topic of discussion.
"We look forward to working together and will support the Western Balkans in its EU perspective," Nehammer said.
While both countries have a similar stance on migration policy, there is no consensus on the use of nuclear energy. In order to be able to achieve the climate goals, the Czech government has announced that it not only wants to maintain nuclear power, but to expand it. A new reactor is planned in Dukovany.
In addition, the two heads of government also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation on topics such as transport infrastructure, such as the completion of the motorways from the Czech Republic to Austria or the future of the high-speed railway line.
"Our relations are excellent. But we see room for further improvement and want to meet more often at the highest political level," Fiala said.
Federal Chancellery of Austria