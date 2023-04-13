French Association "Les Raideurs Fous" Visits Vienna
For 15 years now, the Cité Scolaire of Bischwiller in Alsace has been organizing an annual long-distance mountain bike trip for students of the André Maurois high school, always to a different capital city. This year it was Vienna.
Since 2007, the young adventurers called "Les Raideurs Fous" (a non-profit association made up entirely of volunteers) have had the opportunity not only to demonstrate their athleticism but also to have enriching encounters and experiences and to open up to others and the world. This also represents an opportunity for them to realize a dream and to be involved in the life of the association, assuming their responsibilities through the association.
With this aim, a team of teachers, supported by the management, colleagues, and parents, decided to implement this project for interested students of the Lycée André Maurois in Bischwiller.
The president, Jean-Michel Iltis, a retired professor of German, and his team accompanied them to Vienna this year. Their expedition started on Monday, March 27, and ended in Vienna on Thursday, April 5 with their triumphant arrival in front of the Giant Ferris Wheel.
The reception in the Prater by the director of the Institut français d'Autriche and the deputy attaché for internal security was organized by the president of the association "Amis de l'Alsace en Autriche" (Friends of Alsace in Austria), René Vogel, who writes for the magazine "L'Alsace dans le monde".
The total distance that the participants had to cover was more than 1000 km long and almost 6000 m of positive altitude difference had to be overcome; the route was divided into 10 stages and was covered on mountain bikes. Nearly 40 cyclists and 9 support and logistic personnel embarked on this adventure.