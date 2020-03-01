Sponsored Content
Four New Cases of COVID-19-Infection Confirmed in Vienna
The task force of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of the Interior of the Federal Ministry of the Interior has confirmed 4 new cases of Coronavirus-infection in Vienna. From 1,826 tests in Austria, 14 of them proved positive.
So far, there have been 1,826 tests in Austria, fourteen of which were positive. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma
At the daily situation meeting held as part of the coordination of the State Crisis and Disaster Management in the Operations and Coordination Centre of the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the situation regarding the corona virus in Austria was analysed across departments.
So far, there have been 1,826 tests in Austria, fourteen of which were positive.
The WHO…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content