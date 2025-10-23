Former FPÖ Politician Jenewein Becomes Press Spokesman for the German AfD

Hans-Jörg Jenewein, a former member of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) who was convicted of abuse of office, is the new press spokesman for the AfD faction in the Thuringian state parliament. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Emil Goldberg / VBW, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

Jenewein confirmed to the APA, as reported by ORF, that he will be taking up his new position with the Thuringian AfD parliamentary group, following reports to this effect by the dpa and the Thüringer Allgemeine, among others. “Yes, that's correct,” Jenewein told the APA about his new role. Jenewein, who is a member of the Vienna FPÖ, was an FPÖ member of the National Council from 2017 to 2019 and also served as his party's media spokesperson during the turquoise-blue federal government. Among other things, he worked as a parliamentary assistant to the “Ibiza” committee of inquiry.

Conviction for abuse of office and weapons violation

His appointment comes against the backdrop of a non-final conviction in Austria: In March 2025, Jenewein was sentenced to twelve months' suspended imprisonment by the Vienna Regional Criminal Court for violating the Weapons Act and abuse of office.

According to the verdict, Jenewein, as a member of the parliamentary BVT (Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism) investigation committee, allegedly instructed a former employee of the then Interior Minister Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) to provide him with reports containing information on participants in meetings of European intelligence services. In addition, a knuckle duster was seized during a search of Jenewein's home.

The verdict is pending before the Supreme Court and is therefore not yet final, as Jenewein and the AfD emphasize. In addition, Jenewein was already fined in July 2024 for data falsification in connection with Covid test certificates, a verdict that became final in December 2024.

FPÖ member and “confirmed right-wing extremist” environment

The Thuringian AfD denied reports that Jenewein had left the FPÖ; the new press spokesman is still a member of the FPÖ. The AfD parliamentary group, of which Jenewein is now the press spokesman, is itself the subject of intense scrutiny in Germany: the Thuringia regional association, which has been led by right-wing politician Björn Höcke since 2014, is classified as “confirmed right-wing extremist” by the Thuringian Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Despite this classification, the AfD won the most votes in the 2024 state elections in Thuringia. The appointment of a politician with a criminal record who has not been convicted of abuse of office to a prominent position underscores the willingness of the Thuringian AfD to resort to controversial personnel.