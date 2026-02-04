Focus on Economic Diplomacy: Meinl-Reisinger Successfully Concludes Gulf Trip

At a time when the global geopolitical landscape is shifting more rapidly than ever before, Austria is focusing on diversification. This was the backdrop to Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger's five-day trip to the Gulf region. Accompanied by a delegation of top representatives from Austrian industry, the visits to Muscat, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi were about much more than just courtesy calls. It was about positioning Austria in a new world order.

A new course in economic diplomacy

The focus for 2026 is clearly defined: economic diplomacy. In view of volatile markets in the Far East and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe, the Gulf states are coming into sharp focus as stable and financially strong partners.

“The world order is in a state of upheaval. That is precisely why it is crucial for Austria to establish broad international partnerships,” emphasized the minister against the backdrop of the white stone architecture in Muscat. A milestone of the trip was the visit to Oman, where a new double taxation agreement was signed. This agreement is seen as a door opener for small and medium-sized enterprises from Austria, as it reduces bureaucratic hurdles and creates investment security.

Green energy and high-tech: the fields of the future

Talks with representatives of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia made it clear that the region has long since moved beyond the oil age. Austrian expertise is more in demand than ever in these countries in areas such as Sustainable technologies. The focus is on importing green hydrogen to decarbonize the domestic industry. and digitalization & high-tech, as the UAE is investing heavily in AI and smart city solutions – areas in which Austrian start-ups and hidden champions are global leaders. The tourism sector was also discussed, with talks focusing on investments in sustainable hotel concepts in addition to the traditional exchange.

Security policy: stability as an export commodity

However, the trip was not purely a sales tour. In Saudi Arabia, which is increasingly opening up under its “Vision 2030” initiative, Meinl-Reisinger met with her counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The central topic was regional security. “What happens in the Middle East has a direct impact on Europe,” the minister made clear.

Oman's role as a diplomatic mediator – for example, in the conflict with Iran – was particularly appreciated. Austria is positioning itself here as a partner that seeks dialogue, even when the issues are difficult. In this context, human rights were also openly addressed. The minister emphasized that economic cooperation and the demand for international standards do not have to be contradictory, but can go hand in hand.

Austria seeks to catch up

The 2026 Gulf mission shows that Austria cannot afford to stand on the sidelines. While the US and China vie for influence in the region, Vienna is securing a place at the table through a mixture of economic and values-based diplomacy. The trip marks the beginning of a deeper, strategic integration with the three Gulf states that is set to extend far beyond 2026.

Austrian MFA